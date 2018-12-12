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What is Geopathic Stress, and are you suffering because of it?
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10 views • December 12, 2018
Geopathic stress is probably one of the most overlooked health hazards on our planet. We are educated about EMF (electromagnetic fields) and the dangers from cell phones, computers, microwaves, cell phone towers, Wi-Fi and high tension cables, but little is explained about natural EMF from underground activity.
What do you know about Geopathic stress? ...... Read more here:
What do you know about Geopathic stress? ...... Read more here:
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