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House Clearing & Land Clearing
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15 views • December 12, 2018
House cleansing rituals, space clearing, and energy clearing include the smudge ceremony and even ghost busting. This is all necessary to negate negative energies/entities in our homes/land so that we can lead happy harmonious lives. Orgonite can, however, do the job easily and simply.
Most of us have experienced going into a building and not liking the feeling in it ...... Read more here: http://life-energy.org/blog/house-clearing/
Most of us have experienced going into a building and not liking the feeling in it ...... Read more here: http://life-energy.org/blog/house-clearing/
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