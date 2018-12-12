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Is electricity making us fat?
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283 views • December 12, 2018
Figures show that more than 60% of the U.S. population is overweight, with 25% to 33% of adults classed as obese. The primary suspects have been lack of exercise and a poor diet according to most experts.
But what if the cause of this epidemic was something else entirely – something closer to a principle subject on this website? Could..... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/287/is-electricity-making-us-fat/
But what if the cause of this epidemic was something else entirely – something closer to a principle subject on this website? Could..... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/287/is-electricity-making-us-fat/
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