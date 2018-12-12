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How can I have Energetic balance when surrounded by Energetic chaos?
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9 views • December 12, 2018
Because everything is energy, because we are made of energy we are connected to every-one and everything. This means that we can easily be affected when there is energetic imbalance in the places or people around us.
When we have an energetic imbalance or even dis-ease if it caused by an external source any amount of work we do on ourselves will be useless unless..... Read more here: http://life-energy.org/blog/energeticallyclean/
When we have an energetic imbalance or even dis-ease if it caused by an external source any amount of work we do on ourselves will be useless unless..... Read more here: http://life-energy.org/blog/energeticallyclean/
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