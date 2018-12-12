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Alex Jones, Roger Stone, And Other Patriots Crash Google's Censorship Hearing In D.C. Sending Shockwaves To The Heart Of Big Tech
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745 views • December 12, 2018
Alex Jones storms Washington D.C. to attend the Congressional hearing where Google CEO Sundar Pichai will be grilled about censoring conservative voices. Watch Alex and Roger Stone yell “Google is evil” to a fleeing Pichai. Furthermore, catch Alex raise the alarm over Google and Apple using Communist Chinese tactics to censor political dissidents. Additionally, President Trump said he will use the military to build the border wall if Dems don't "give us the votes to secure our Country."
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