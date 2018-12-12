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Causes of insomnia and cures for insomnia
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38 views • December 12, 2018
Insomnia is a complex subject as any one has suffered or researched it knows. What makes it difficult for us to get the essential sleep that the body needs? We were designed to need it. Without it we don’t function properly. Insomnia can be as debilitating as any illness, but it is so common that it can be dismissed as trivial..... Read more here:
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