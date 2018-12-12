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Denying Electromagnetic radiation
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30 views • December 12, 2018
Trying to save our children from making the same mistakes is frustrating. They don’t want to listen. They have to learn – the hard way. It is frustrating. It’s often heart breaking. If only they had taken notice they would have been saved from a lot of suffering.
Telling people about the dangers of Electro magnetic radiation can be the same. When people have their cell phone ...... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/denying-emf/
Telling people about the dangers of Electro magnetic radiation can be the same. When people have their cell phone ...... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/denying-emf/
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