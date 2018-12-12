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Is Insomnia addictive?
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5 views • December 12, 2018
Is insomnia keeping you awake? Well if it is you are in good company more and more people are suffering wakeful nights and the dreadful after effects. Why?
There are reasons beyond our control like the energy of the planet changing and speeding up. We are struggling to stay in tune and keep up. It’s like living in a..... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/is-insomnia-addictive/
There are reasons beyond our control like the energy of the planet changing and speeding up. We are struggling to stay in tune and keep up. It’s like living in a..... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/is-insomnia-addictive/
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