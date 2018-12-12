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Is EMF radiation from your cell phone affecting you-more facts?
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14 views • December 12, 2018
Fact: Using a cell phone in areas with poor cell phone coverage is more dangerous because phones emit more radiation when searching for a signal warn researchers.
Fact: Children have smaller and thinner skulls, which makes them more vunerable to brain cancer from radiation from a cell phone.
Fact: Neither children or..... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/cell-phone-facts/
Fact: Children have smaller and thinner skulls, which makes them more vunerable to brain cancer from radiation from a cell phone.
Fact: Neither children or..... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/cell-phone-facts/
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