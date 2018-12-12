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Google CEO Lies About Company Tracking Its Users
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1690 views • December 12, 2018
A new report exposes that Google has been tracking their users even when the feature that allows tracking is turned off. Paul Joseph Watson explains how Google's CEO is lying about Google’s desire to know you better than you know yourself.
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