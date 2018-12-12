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Boeing Honeywell Uninterruptible Autopilot
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20 views • December 12, 2018
Attention DPA:
As covered by 21st Century Wire: The Case of Malaysia's Missing Airliner MH370 -- Part Two
http://21stcenturywire.com/2014/03/16...
Before It's News http://beforeitsnews.com/terrorism/20...
I am a retired Delta pilot. On 10 December, 2006 I informed FAA, FBI and NWA of the Boeing Uninterruptible Autopilot. It was used against Adam Air 574 in a manner consistent with the loss yesterday of the B777 enroute Kaula Lampur to China.
Companion to previous video
As covered by 21st Century Wire: The Case of Malaysia's Missing Airliner MH370 -- Part Two
http://21stcenturywire.com/2014/03/16...
Before It's News http://beforeitsnews.com/terrorism/20...
I am a retired Delta pilot. On 10 December, 2006 I informed FAA, FBI and NWA of the Boeing Uninterruptible Autopilot. It was used against Adam Air 574 in a manner consistent with the loss yesterday of the B777 enroute Kaula Lampur to China.
Companion to previous video
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