© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Twitter Investigates Western Critics Of Islam If They Violate Sharia Law
Follow
0
Share
Report
442 views • December 12, 2018
Twitter now alerts users when a post violates another country's laws even if the user is not in or from that country. Paul Joseph Watson exposes how Sharia law is now the standard for Big Tech.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.