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Canadian Councilman Wants To Make Christmas Less Christian In Order To Not Offend Muslims
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831 views • December 11, 2018
Councilman Ben Isitt was shocked by this years Christmas decorations. The city council is now considering removing certain decorations as to not offend Muslims. Paul Joseph Watson breaks down the hypocrisy of the left as they try to outdo the grinch.
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