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Cowardly Google CEO Runs From Alex Jones Before Congressional Hearing
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15 views • December 11, 2018
Alex Jones stormed the halls of D.C. to confront Google CEO Sundar Pichai on censoring conservative voices. Tune in to the Tuesday, December 11 edition of War Room with Owen Shroyer.
Infowars founder storms DC to face his accusers
Infowars founder storms DC to face his accusers
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