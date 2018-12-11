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The XYZ Affair in a Nutshell
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3 views • December 11, 2018
In 1778, the young American states secured a vital alliance with France, helping to overcome the British in the War for Independence. By 1797, that alliance crumbled and war between the United States and France seemed inevitable. But how did things change so quickly? In this video, Dave Benner explains all you need to know about the XYZ Affair.
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