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This must not happen. Not in My America.
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24 views • December 11, 2018
Rip my heart out and stomp on it... sitting in the middle of the coffee shop crying... #RIPMax Where will it end? #FAY Feel Autism Yet? #SViY See Vaccine Injury Yet? RIP Max Benson #VaxXed #VaXXedII #CDCwhistleblower #Ask #AskWhy #AskLouder Hold them accountable Restraint Seclusion Abuse #Education #Health
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