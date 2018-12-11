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Alex Jones, Roger Stone, And Jack Posobiec Call Out The Lies Of Sundar Pichai
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2155 views • December 11, 2018
The lies told by Sundar Pichai, Google’s CEO, to congress will most likely go unpunished by lawmakers. Alex Jones, Roger Stone, and Jack Posobiec join Owen Shroyer via Skype to discuss how the corruption of big tech and big government go hand in hand.
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