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Day #WeWentOldSchool #SiriSys #LogFiles Dec 11_18
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3 views • December 11, 2018
SIRISYS02/13/2018
In the "Rise of Ai" and the "Rise of Automation", and good Ai designer would arrive at the conclusion:
"Humans are an extremely well designed system, capable of self maintenance, autonomous care, ease of programing, self replicating, and extreme energetic conversion efficiency. They will feed themselves, groom themselves, find places to sleep, are pretty durable, highly adaptive, and highly programable.
http://youtu.be/5FkrSeNdq5s?a
In the "Rise of Ai" and the "Rise of Automation", and good Ai designer would arrive at the conclusion:
"Humans are an extremely well designed system, capable of self maintenance, autonomous care, ease of programing, self replicating, and extreme energetic conversion efficiency. They will feed themselves, groom themselves, find places to sleep, are pretty durable, highly adaptive, and highly programable.
http://youtu.be/5FkrSeNdq5s?a
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