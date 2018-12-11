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Vaccines are Biological Weapons
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257 views • December 11, 2018
Vaccines are Bio Weapons
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Vaccines are just one part of the Program to Kill and Make people Ill, The program Includes Fluoride,
GMO's and the toxic stuff sprayed on them, Processed foods, Palm Oil and other oxidized oils, Sugar, bleached flour,
artificial sweeteners, MSG, Chemicals in Food, Water, Air, Cleaners, Cloths, Homes, Cars etc...
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Vaccines are just one part of the Program to Kill and Make people Ill, The program Includes Fluoride,
GMO's and the toxic stuff sprayed on them, Processed foods, Palm Oil and other oxidized oils, Sugar, bleached flour,
artificial sweeteners, MSG, Chemicals in Food, Water, Air, Cleaners, Cloths, Homes, Cars etc...
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