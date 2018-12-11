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Google CEO Lies Under Oath About Internet Censorship
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3486 views • December 11, 2018
Google’s “CEO”, Sundar Pichai, has officially lied to congress under oath as he continues to push the false narrative that Google does not have bias towards conservatives. Alex Jones joins Owen Shroyer via Skype to expose the lies of big tech and the deep state search engine.
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