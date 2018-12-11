A conversation with Google...

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25 views • December 11, 2018
The training of the masses to behave as if all AI is just like any other brain on the autism spectrum. Create a level of preceived empathy toward the AI to such an extent that people develop almost the same response to AI as they would a person on the spectrum - mannered, measured, controlled and delibrate so as not to offend.
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