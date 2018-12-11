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FULL SHOW: MK Ultra Mind Control Continues — Far Worse Than 65 Yrs Ago
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207 views • December 11, 2018
Remember when MK-Ultra was a “conspiracy theory”? The govt is releasing some of the documents 65 yrs later and they’re shocking. They reveal the dark heart of the DeepState but the crude methods are not nearly as shocking as the mind control being done to the public today. China’s Xi is desperate to establish himself as a god, a communist cult leader. But a brave pastor released a manifesto opposing his “Caesar Worship” mandates.
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