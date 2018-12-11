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“Smart” Devices Aging Childrens’ Brains
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583 views • December 11, 2018
CBS’ “60 Minutes” and scientists at NIH freely admit that it is a giant experiment — on our population. The effects are already evident for young users of smart phones, pads & games. David Knight explains how it truly is a continuation, an extension, of MK-Ultra — but far more dangerous
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