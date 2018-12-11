© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bravest Pastor in China: “Caesar Worship” an Affront to Christians & Free Thought
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • December 11, 2018
On “UN Human Rights Day”, China moved to arrest hundreds of Christians after a Chinese pastor published a manifesto in defiance of Xi Jinping’s demands to worship him. This is America’s past, the key reason America was created by religious refugees and why we have the First Amendment. But it may become America’s future if we don’t stop the forces of censorship.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.