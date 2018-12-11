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Alex Jones And Roger Stone Invade Google Hearing To Address Internet Censorship
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12019 views • December 11, 2018
Google’s “CEO”, Sundar Pichai, is now testifying to congress. Alex Jones and Roger Stone have invaded the halls of congress to confront their accusers face to face. Owen Shroyer hosts as Alex breaks into the third dimension taking the fight directly to the globalists!
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