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Kavanaugh & Roberts Sell Out to Planned Parenthood
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502 views • December 11, 2018
Laws passed in the wake of the Center for Medical Progress exposing Planned Parenthood offering baby body parts to order were shut down in lower courts. In the first test of Kavanaugh he fails miserably. Clarence Thomas calls him on it. Should we be surprised given Kavanaugh’s background?
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