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Federal Reserve vs. Trump - 12 New Q Drops! B2T Show Dec 10
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35 views • December 11, 2018
14 New Qanon Drops, 2 of which drop during the live show. Q says that the Fed plans to dramatically increase rates to hurt economy before 2020 election and asks if a restructuring is coming! We review Q related news, read numerous Kim Clement prophesies, pray and discuss.
Great deal on the 1 Week Food Supply Ammo Can! $79 value for only $39! Great Christmas Gift or extra food storage: http://bit.ly/2Uz900A
Great deal on the 1 Week Food Supply Ammo Can! $79 value for only $39! Great Christmas Gift or extra food storage: http://bit.ly/2Uz900A
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