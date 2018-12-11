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How to Make Sugar Cookies in a Jar
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5 views • December 11, 2018
How to Make Sugar Cookies in a Jar. Part of the series: Baking & Decorating Cookies. Making a sugar cookie mix in a jar is a great way to share an excellent recipe, as the recipient only has to add the wet ingredients. Give the gift of sugar cookie mix in a jar with fun tips from the owner of a specialty bakery in this free video on cookies.
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