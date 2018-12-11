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How to Make Sugar Cookies for Kids
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4 views • December 11, 2018
How to Make Sugar Cookies for Kids. Part of the series: Baking & Decorating Cookies. When making sugar cookies for kids, use a classic sugar cookie recipe, use different-shaped cookie cutters, and add brightly colored icing and sprinkles. Create eye-catching sweets for children with fun tips from the owner of a specialty bakery in this free video on cookies.
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