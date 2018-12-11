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How to pick the healthiest chocolate
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11 views • December 11, 2018
How to pick the healthiest chocolate. Part of the series: Gorgeously Green: Food. Healthy chocolate is rich in potassium and magnesium. Select dark chocolate in all of its forms, powders, nibs, pastes and blocks, with help from Gorgeously Green's Sophie Uliano in this free video on picking the healthiest chocolate.
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