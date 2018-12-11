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The Masonic Sun Worshipping Globalist Cult of NASA
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161 views • December 11, 2018
Earth is not a spinning ball and nobody has ever landed on the Moon or gone into "outer-space." Most NASA astronauts and the leading heliocentrists for centuries have all been members of the same Freemasonic secret society, slowly and successfully duping and taking over the world.
The following was taken from my book, "The Flat Earth Conspiracy" available on Lulu: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
The following was taken from my book, "The Flat Earth Conspiracy" available on Lulu: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
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