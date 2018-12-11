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Pedophile networks are closing in on our prime minister
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512 views • December 11, 2018
In a recent radio documentary by MSM-broadcaster VPRO a very high judge that is a close friend of our prime minister -who is himself under the suspicion of child abuse- is (again) not only exposed as a pedophile, but also as a 'whitewashing judge' for pedo-criminality by the elites.
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