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Full Show - Foreign Vehicles Invade France As EU Attempts To Crush Protests Against Globalism - 12/10/2018
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804 views • December 11, 2018
UK’s Prime Minister Theresa May abruptly delayed a Brexit vote to reportedly fly across Europe to beg for a new deal. Joining today’s show is Newswars.com's European correspondent Dan Lyman delivering exclusive reports on France’s populist riots. Joey Gibson of Freedom First rallies for Americans’ right to defend themselves. Furthermore, our in-studio guest is “Angels Don’t Play This HAARP” author Dr. Nick Begich revealing globalists' advances in Tesla technology.
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