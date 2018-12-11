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Reporter Who Received CIA’s Declassified MKUltra Documents Reveals All
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934 views • December 11, 2018
John Greenewald Jr. joins Alex Jones live via Skype to detail information revealed in recently declassified CIA documents, acquired through Greenewald's own information request, surrounding their MKUltra mind control projects and the inhumane test procedures that were executed.
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