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2018 in Review | Full Discussion
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0 view • December 11, 2018
Pastor Donnie Romero, Pastor Roger Jimenez, Pastor Steven L Anderson, Brother Adam Fannin, and Pastor Tommy McMurtry discussed everything that happened in the New IFB Movement for the year 2018.
Original video: http://bit.ly/2018newifb
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www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2018newifb
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
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