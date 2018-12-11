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"The Answer" Musical
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5 views • December 11, 2018
The music from a two-act modern Christian based musical drama called "The Answer". Please visit www.theanswertoday.com for more information. The video you're watching are the highlights of the premiere of the "The Answer" on June 1, 2018 at The Victory Theatre in Evansville, Indiana. The CD, web store, and DVD will be launched soon (as of December 10, 2018). We are planning to take this musical around the globe, make it into a movie, and produce future versions of "The Answer".
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