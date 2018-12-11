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ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) Monday 12-10-18: Dan Lyman, Joey Gibson, John Greenewald, Nick Begich
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285 views • December 11, 2018
Monday, December 10th - UK’s Prime Minister Theresa May abruptly delayed a Brexit vote to reportedly fly across Europe to beg for a new deal. Joining today’s show is Newswars.com's European correspondent Dan Lyman delivering exclusive reports on France’s populist riots. Also, John Greenewald exposes cutting-edge government intel and Joey Gibson of Freedom First rallies for Americans’ right to defend themselves. Also,“Angels Don’t Play This HAARP” author Dr. Nick Begich.
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