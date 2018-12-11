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Learning difficulties because of Electromagnetic radiation - Effects of EMF radiation in schools.
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32 views • December 11, 2018
Schools are some of the worst places to be affected by Electro-Magnetic radiation- Wi-Fi networks, computers, energy saving bulbs or strip lighting etc, etc, etc. These are the places where we would expect our children to be safe and cared for but until there is extensive education about EMF and EMF protection our kids are exposed to the risks of EMF (Electromagnetic) exposure. It is doing its worst unimpeded..... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/emf-in-schools/
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