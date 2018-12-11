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Microwave ovens were invented by the Nazis - Russia test the effects on health.
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65 views • December 11, 2018
We disregard the health hazard caused by microwaves because of convenience. Scientific research proves that the dangers of microwave ovens include cancer through food conversion to carcinogens.
They are everywhere. Most homes have one. Chic cafes heat up your muffin or smoked salmon quiche in one. Take away joints use them. Motel rooms have them. The biggest (not counting cell phones) convenience of our modern age ...... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/microwaves/
They are everywhere. Most homes have one. Chic cafes heat up your muffin or smoked salmon quiche in one. Take away joints use them. Motel rooms have them. The biggest (not counting cell phones) convenience of our modern age ...... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/microwaves/
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