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Electromagnetic fields in the workplace
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210 views • December 10, 2018
We may be aware of Electromagnetic field radiation at home but don’t give it any consideration at work.
It isn’t just at home that we are bombarded with Electromagnetic fields, or EMFs, they occur at work, and may be even worse. Wherever there is a flow of electricity the result is non-ionising radiation. So, whether you’re using ...... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/emf-workplace/
It isn’t just at home that we are bombarded with Electromagnetic fields, or EMFs, they occur at work, and may be even worse. Wherever there is a flow of electricity the result is non-ionising radiation. So, whether you’re using ...... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/emf-workplace/
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