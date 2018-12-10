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What are panic attacks?
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258 views • December 10, 2018
Panic attacks are more common than you think. But knowing that doesn’t help when you are in the middle of one. If you’ve never had one and you probably have if you are reading this. They vary very much in magnitude from a raised heart beat to full blown sheer panic and loss of control.
A Stressful situation leads to panic and the resulting panic attack leads to...... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/what-are-panic-attacks/
A Stressful situation leads to panic and the resulting panic attack leads to...... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/what-are-panic-attacks/
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