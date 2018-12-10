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Cell Phone Company Cancer Payou
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15 views • December 10, 2018
An Israeli mobile phone provider by the name of Orange, the operating name for Partner Communications, agreed to pay more than $110,000 to one of its clients who developed Ear Cancer. This near-unprecedented case could well open the door for a flood of similar settlements worldwide as well as class action suits...... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/cellphone-cancer-payout/
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