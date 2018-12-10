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Are you in the Christmas Spirit?
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4 views • December 10, 2018
Christmas is a funny time – and I don’t necessarily mean fun-ny. I don’t even know if Christmas is politically correct any more! Has it been relabelled “Holiday Season” so that no one is offended? Seems strange to me that the origin of Christmas that was the celebration of Jesus Christs birth could even be offensive to non-Christians.
Of course some people believe it is celebrating the ...... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/358/are-you-in-the-christmas-spirit/
Of course some people believe it is celebrating the ...... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/358/are-you-in-the-christmas-spirit/
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