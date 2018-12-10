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EMF in cars
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395 views • December 10, 2018
Some time ago we wrote an article about dangerous levels of EMFs in some hybrid cars. A little more research shows that modern petrol / diesel vehicles can be even worse in some cases.
The problems are:
1. You are in a metal box , which traps electrical fields within it.
2. The alternator is the equivalent of a sizeable motor generating significant EMFs .... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/emf-in-cars/
The problems are:
1. You are in a metal box , which traps electrical fields within it.
2. The alternator is the equivalent of a sizeable motor generating significant EMFs .... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/emf-in-cars/
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