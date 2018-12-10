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A healthy alternative to Wi-Fi
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62 views • December 10, 2018
Wi-Fi is convenient and you can’t argue with that. It’s everywhere and you can’t escape that. It has become so much a part of the convenience of life that few give any regard to the health issues associated with Radio frequency radiation. It’s a bit like burying your head in the sand like an ostrich who thinks that because he has he can’t be seen. But - the dangers are ..... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/alternative-to-wi-fi/
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