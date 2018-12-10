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What do Brazil researchers know about cell tower radiation and cancer that your doctor won’t tell you?
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22 views • December 10, 2018
What do Brazil researchers know about cell tower radiation and cancer that your doctor won’t tell you?
To view a video version of this blog scroll down to the bottom.
The Brazilian Society for Progress Science (Sociedad Brasilena para el Progreso de la Ciencia.) looked at all incidences of cancer deaths that they knew could be related to EMF exposure * in the town of Belo Horizonte in Brazil. The researchers ...... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/cell-tower-cancer/
To view a video version of this blog scroll down to the bottom.
The Brazilian Society for Progress Science (Sociedad Brasilena para el Progreso de la Ciencia.) looked at all incidences of cancer deaths that they knew could be related to EMF exposure * in the town of Belo Horizonte in Brazil. The researchers ...... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/cell-tower-cancer/
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