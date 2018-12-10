© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is this the beginning of the end for so-called Smart Meters?
Follow
0
Share
Report
44 views • December 10, 2018
We have written a few blogs about these evil smart meters – installed against our will and spewing out radiation whilst collecting data about our habits for their corporate owners.
It is finally time for some good news: It seems that they are not serving the power companies either.
Canadian power company Hydro One is fed up with them not being able to send them data from rural areas in Ontario.
So they are giving up on them..... Read more here:
It is finally time for some good news: It seems that they are not serving the power companies either.
Canadian power company Hydro One is fed up with them not being able to send them data from rural areas in Ontario.
So they are giving up on them..... Read more here:
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.