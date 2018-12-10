© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Unhealthy Health Centre
Follow
0
Share
Report
3 views • December 10, 2018
We were driving towards Devonport the other day – a seaside suburb of North Auckland in New Zealand – when we spotted the local health centre “decorated” with a serious array of cell transmitters and relays.
Fortunately this is not my health center and, even if it was, I would not be there very often (pause to express gratitude for this fact) but I am concerned for the health of ..... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/cell-tower-health-center/
Fortunately this is not my health center and, even if it was, I would not be there very often (pause to express gratitude for this fact) but I am concerned for the health of ..... Read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/cell-tower-health-center/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.