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(clip) Polycarp Testifying That Jesus Is Lord by Zac Poonen
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2 views • December 10, 2018
Website: http://www.sermonindex.net
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SermonIndex is not just a website but really has become a movement of believers seeking the 'old paths' (Jeremiah 6:16). This journey of faith weaves through the current state of evangelical Christianity and the passionate preaching of many godly ministers in our day.
Google+: https://www.google.com/+SermonindexNet
SermonIndex is not just a website but really has become a movement of believers seeking the 'old paths' (Jeremiah 6:16). This journey of faith weaves through the current state of evangelical Christianity and the passionate preaching of many godly ministers in our day.
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