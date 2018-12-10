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Roger Stone: Trump Will Not Be Impeached Unless Globalists Crash Economy
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3355 views • December 10, 2018
The witch hunt that is the Mueller investigation has now been exposed, however the globalists are not ready to give up on impeachment just yet. Roger Stone and Nick Begich join Alex to break down the deep state plot to bring down America's booming economy so they can bring down the president.
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